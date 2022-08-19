Lambda (LAMB) Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $689,108.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00127101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00073431 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.