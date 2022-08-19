Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$230.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.57 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.47. 869,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,734. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,251 shares of company stock worth $575,133 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $15,865,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $11,571,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $7,856,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

