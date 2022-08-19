Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSCC. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. 1,327,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,321. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.21. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 28,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $1,381,432.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,278,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,835 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,492. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,254 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,334,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after acquiring an additional 469,969 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

