LCG (LCG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.25 Million

LCG (LCG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. LCG has a market cap of $11.25 million and $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LCG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,539.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003729 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00127477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00033309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00074668 BTC.

LCG is a coin. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCG’s official website is lcg-energy.com. The official message board for LCG is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1.

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCG using one of the exchanges listed above.

