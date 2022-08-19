LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 5,839 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 973.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HUBS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.60.

HubSpot Stock Down 4.0 %

Insider Activity at HubSpot

NYSE:HUBS traded down $14.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.64. 7,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,879. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -172.92 and a beta of 1.61.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.