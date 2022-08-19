LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $5.06 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,258 shares of company stock worth $15,622,745. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $13.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,952. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

