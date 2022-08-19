LGT Group Foundation Acquires 3,128 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,898. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.52 and its 200-day moving average is $389.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.