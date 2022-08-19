LGT Group Foundation Acquires New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,000. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.06% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $185,605,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,492,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $11.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.68. 11,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.56.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.