LGT Group Foundation Buys 205,265 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 2.5 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 939,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,192,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.