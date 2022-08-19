LGT Group Foundation Has $63.33 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 723,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,235,660. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.10 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

