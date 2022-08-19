LGT Group Foundation Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,940,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.94. 4,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

