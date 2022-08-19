LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 231.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog Stock Performance

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $473,384.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,407.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,560 shares of company stock worth $15,264,590. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDOG traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.13. The company had a trading volume of 116,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,955.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

