Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.00 million.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.59. 18,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $211.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19). Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

LCUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

