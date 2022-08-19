Litecoin (LTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $593.19 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.89 billion and approximately $593.19 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $54.82 or 0.00256127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001014 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,978,494 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

