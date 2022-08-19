Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.58. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,711.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

