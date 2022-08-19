Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.58

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $7.16. Loop Industries shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 20,771 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Loop Industries from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Loop Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Loop Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Loop Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Loop Industries by 6,002.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

See Also

