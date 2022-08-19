Loopring Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $503.35 million and $73.85 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,253.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003716 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074497 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,119,710 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

