Loveless Wealth Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $136.63 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

