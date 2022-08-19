LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Stock Up 8.0 %

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 150,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,119. The company has a market cap of $198.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in LSI Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LSI Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.