Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $9.75. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 28,163 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,750. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

