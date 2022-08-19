Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 20,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Luminex Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

