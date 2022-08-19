LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) PT Lowered to $4.00

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
LumiraDx Price Performance
LMDX stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
