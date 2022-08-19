LunchMoney (LMY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $153,944.70 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,120.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003736 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00077962 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,905,948 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

