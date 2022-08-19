M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 295 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.20. The stock had a trading volume of 73,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,369. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

