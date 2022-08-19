M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.0% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.34. The company had a trading volume of 873,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,123,356. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.47. The firm has a market cap of $448.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.