M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 3,248 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 2.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,293,000 after buying an additional 249,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after purchasing an additional 577,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,028,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,673,000 after purchasing an additional 120,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.97. 15,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,587. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

