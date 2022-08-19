Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

M stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.