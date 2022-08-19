MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$28.75

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MAG. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

MAG Silver stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.91. 16,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.02 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 12.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

