Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MGNI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

MGNI opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Magnite has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 339.4% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 67,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

