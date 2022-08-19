Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.14 and last traded at 0.14. 84,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 210,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.16.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.15.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

