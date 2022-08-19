Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,848 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $96.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $111.94.

