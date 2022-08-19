Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 932 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $64.62 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.5805 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

