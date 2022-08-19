Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $177.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.15.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $165.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 476,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after buying an additional 37,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International



Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

