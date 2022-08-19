Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $150.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.