Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $414.09.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard
Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $357.36 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $345.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.47.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
