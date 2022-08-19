Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush cut Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 4,329,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,642,340. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,222,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

