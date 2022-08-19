McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

