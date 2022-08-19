McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 98 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

