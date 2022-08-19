McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 1,764.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARLP. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $23.70 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

