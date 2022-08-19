McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $133,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,461,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 132,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.73 and its 200-day moving average is $141.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

