McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $68,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,238 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

SHEL opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

