McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 220.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after buying an additional 179,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,032,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,066,000 after buying an additional 255,448 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

MMM opened at $144.32 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $197.29. The stock has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.