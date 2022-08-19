McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $262.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.