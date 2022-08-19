MDA (OTC:MDALF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Price Performance

MDALF stock opened at C$6.49 on Monday. MDA has a 12 month low of C$5.02 and a 12 month high of C$12.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.39.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.