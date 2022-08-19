Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GETVF. Barclays cut Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $2.97 on Friday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
