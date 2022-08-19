Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Price Target Increased to SEK 50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from SEK 30 to SEK 50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Medivir AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Medivir AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVRBF remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. Medivir AB has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.30.

About Medivir AB (publ)

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology in Sweden and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It also develops Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as basal cell carcinoma.

