Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.