Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 143.96% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Membership Collective Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Membership Collective Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MCG stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $60,503.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 675,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $60,503.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 675,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Andrew Carnie sold 24,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $162,481.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,690,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,217 shares of company stock valued at $782,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Membership Collective Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 194.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 227,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Featured Stories

