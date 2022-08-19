Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 143.96% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Membership Collective Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Membership Collective Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of MCG stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $60,503.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 675,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 8,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $60,503.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 675,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Andrew Carnie sold 24,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $162,481.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,690,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,217 shares of company stock valued at $782,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.
Membership Collective Group Company Profile
Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Membership Collective Group (MCG)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.