Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0315 on Major Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $941,022.76 and $408.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00214405 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001537 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008999 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00470363 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.