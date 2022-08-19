Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,366,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.27. 27,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

